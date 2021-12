During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave another update on the skin cancer he’s been dealing with and what the next step will be for removing it. Previously, Ross indicated that he doesn’t want to take any time off from AEW but that this condition could remove him from the commentary desk. The AEW Commentator said he has an appointment coming Monday but will be ready to work this Wednesday in Chicago for AEW’s Thanksgiving edition of Dynamite.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO