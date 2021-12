The Golden State Warriors have stormed the flimsy battlements of Castle Preseason Predictions and are pulverizing their way to the best record in the NBA. The record is great (and can be unpacked!) but the best thing about it is that this team is playing with a tenacity and cohesion not seen since perhaps the first 24 games of the 2015-16 season. Without the Kevin Durant escape hatch, the Warriors have hunkered down and ignited pugilistic defensive schemes that almost border on cruel. They've woken up in the late third quarter of their life span and suddenly remembered they’re hunters.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO