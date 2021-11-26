ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTuber Creates Real-Life 'Squid Game' With 456 Players

Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Mr. Beast has taken the extra step to recreate a real-life version of Netflix‘s hit show Squid Game. Just like the Korean series, the game challenges 456 players to compete for a cash prize. In the 25-minute-long video, contestants are seen wearing green...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Will 'Hellbound' be the next 'Squid Game'?

A new Korean drama series 'Hellbound' has been launched on Netflix. On November 19th, the new supernatural dystopian Korean drama was released on Netflix. Based on 'Train to Busan' and 'Peninsula' director Yeon Sang Ho's original webtoon of the same name, the drama adaptation of 'Hellbound' stars Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, and Won Jin Ah.
TV & VIDEOS
Columbian

‘Squid Game’ top Netflix list

NEW YORK — Netflix on Tuesday rolled out a new website that measures its most-viewed films and series by the number of hours users spend watching them. The results? People are watching “Squid Game” and the new action-adventure film “Red Notice” maybe even more than you would have guessed. According...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#Squid Game#Musical Chairs#Red Light
manofmany.com

Watch MrBeast’s Insane $456,000 Real-Life Squid Game

YouTube star MrBeast has created a real-life version of the hit Netflix series Squid Game, handing out a whopping $456,000 in the process. Much like the fictional Korean game show, the content creator’s latest clip dropped 456 contestants in one setting, each vying for a life-changing amount of money. The only difference is that no one gets hurt, unless of course, you’re MrBeast’s financial advisor. The stunt reportedly cost the creator a staggering USD$3.5 million (AUD$4.8 million).
TV SERIES
Primetimer

YouTuber MrBeast’s viral Squid Game re-creation highlights a fundamental problem of YouTube

Jimmy Doladson, the popular YouTuber known as MrBeast, racked up more than 100 million views on YouTube in four days with his “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life” video that cost $3.5 million to make. Critics say the video took away from the emotional resonance of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Netflix hit, as The Observer's Isabella Simonetti put it, adding: "Critiques of MrBeast’s viral video touch on some of the key frustrations expressed about influencers: That they don’t possess original talent, rip off 'real' artists, and produce meaningless content." As Vice's Gita Jackson points out, MrBeast's video is the kind of content that YouTube celebrates. Former YouTube executive Jon Youshaei even boasted that MrBeast's video received nearly as many views in four days as Squid Game had in 30 days. "As a feat of production, it’s not just admirable, but enviable in how perfectly Mr. Beast re-created the sets of the show," says Vice's Jackson. "As a piece of media, it’s perverse. This doesn’t just badly misunderstand the anti-capitalist message of Squid Game, it’s a literal re-creation of the villain's ultimate desire to watch desperate people compete for money purely for his amusement. In Mr. Beast’s version of Squid Game’s marble game the YouTuber’s research team even paired up best friends in an effort to emulate the tragic stakes of the original show. When the top six are asked what they’d do with the prize money, two of them say they would give it to their families. More than just bizarre, Mr. Beast’s Squid Game highlights a fundamental problem of YouTube. There is no shortage of people who make original art and put it online, but the internet is dominated instead by people who can take advantage of existing properties and fan bases. This is a particular problem on YouTube, where the people film themselves literally reacting to things or laughing at other people’s memes and making a lot of money off of it. This video is no different from those. It owes a debt to Hwang’s show in every respect. Despite being original content from a popular content creator, it’s nothing more than a sad retread of someone else’s work. There’s also an ad spot for mobile game Brawl Stars in the middle of the video, meaning that Mr. Beast will also profit from the fruits of Hwang’s creative labor."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

How EA Sports Is Using Gaming to Funnel Fandom in Real Life

Gaming saw significant gains over the past two years as homebound sports fans opted to connect and game virtually. EA Sports leveraged its strong community of gamers to take virtual experiences to the next level to build communities that connect passionate fans with memorable moments.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Benzinga

YouTuber MrBeast Releases Non-Fatal Version Of 'Squid Game'

YouTube star MrBeast has released an elaborate tribute to the Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) megahit “Squid Game” that duplicates the challenges in the Korean-based series without the fatalities. What Happened: In his episode titled “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!” that was released on Nov. 24, MrBeast gathered 456 players and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix gives Squid Game team bonuses, but not "life-changing money"

The one-time bonuses were Netflix's way of acknowledging Squid Game's groundbreaking impact on the streamer. "We’re not talking about life-changing money," reports Bloomberg News's Lucas Shaw. "The cast received less than the stars of Succession get paid for one episode. The bonuses are a recognition of how lucrative Squid Game has been for Netflix. The show, which cost just $21 million to produce, is estimated to be worth more than $900 million to Netflix. Most of that money goes to Netflix, not the producers or the cast. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said in the press that he didn’t make a lot of money on the first season. This raises an interesting question. How do you compensate talent for a hit no one saw coming? Performance-based bonuses are common across many industries. Athletes get bonuses if they win the award for Most Valuable Player. Filmmakers get bonuses if their movies gross $1 billion. Even some journalists get bonuses if they break a lot of stories. Netflix has paid bonuses for awards, but, like the bonuses for Squid Game, these are relatively small. The company has never been a big fan of performance-based compensation when it comes to talent. Its entire business model is predicated on capping the upside of its business partners. The Netflix model differs from how most movie studios and TV studios have behaved in recent decades. Big actors and filmmakers receive a share of the proceeds from a movie or TV show as part of their initial deal." ALSO: Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says the pandemic helped the show get picked up.
TV & VIDEOS
techeblog.com

Mr. Beast Recreates “Squid Game” Competition in Real-Life with 456 People, Includes the Marbles Set

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast online, has recreated the “Squid Game” show on Netflix in real-life to the best of his ability. To make this possible, he had to recruit 456 people to play, and throw in a handsome reward to boot. To be more specific, the winner of this competition took home a whopping $456,000 USD, but in all, it cost Mr. Beast around $3.5-million to put everything together. Read more to see how it all went down.
TV SERIES
SVG

The Real Reason Ludwig Left Twitch For YouTube

Two of the biggest names in streaming have been going at it for months now, with streamers like TimTheTatman and DrLupo leaving Twitch to start streaming exclusively on YouTube. Of course, there were already plenty of popular and dedicated YouTube streamers, like Valkyrae and Dr Disrespect, but more and more people are jumping the Twitch ship in favor of the Google-owned content platform. Adding to that list is Ludwig Ahgren, one of Twitch's biggest stars.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gamingonphone.com

Brawl Stars sees a spike in US downloads after Supercell funds YouTuber MrBeast’s Squid Game-based video

Following the massive success of YouTuber MrBeast’s recently released video which recreates games from the popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game, Brawl Stars has seen a meteoric spike in first-time downloads, especially in the U.S. markets. The game developed by Finnish developer Supercell crossed $1 billion in lifetime revenue earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Hypebae

Meet Netflix's New Group of Real Estate Agents in 'Selling Tampa'

Netflix‘s upcoming reality TV show Selling Tampa is set to premiere this month. Similar to Selling Sunset, the series follows Florida-based Allure Realty owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado. Including Rosado, the all-Black, all-female real estate firm is comprised of agents eight agents: Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Colony Reeves, Juawana Colbert-Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore. With Frazier thinking about starting her own brokerage, and Reeves claiming she and Petit-Frere are carrying the whole firm, the girls are in for a whole lot of drama this season. According to Netflix, “Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy