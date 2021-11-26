Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's Latest Korean Sci-Fi Series, 'The Silent Sea'

Sons of Anarchy might not be on Netflix anymore, but one of its stars is still finding success on the platform. Theo Rossi, who played Juice Ortiz on SOA, has a role in the new Netflix show True Story. The limited series, which is top-lined by Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, is currently the No. 1 title on the platform, ruling over all other shows as well as movies. The show is all about a uber-famous comedian, Kid (Hart), who gets sucked into a perilous situation while visiting his hometown of Philadelphia. Snipes plays Kid's brother Carlton, and Rossi plays a "super-fan" of the megastar.
Comments / 0