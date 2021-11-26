Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's Latest Korean Sci-Fi Series, 'The Silent Sea'

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Monday, Nov. 29 is True Story, Kevin Hart's dramatic limited series about a comedian in trouble. Behind that, there's a new season of the soapy reality show Selling Sunset at No. 2 and Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow at No. 3. Cowboy Bebop, the anime adaptation that topped the list for much of last week, is down to No. 4.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO