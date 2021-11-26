ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's Latest Korean Sci-Fi Series, 'The Silent Sea'

By HB Team
Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the success of Squid Game and Hellbound, Netflix has dropped the trailer for its newest Korean series titled The Silent Sea. Starring Doona Bae, Gong Yoo, Lee...

