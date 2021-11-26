ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown businesses deliver Thanksgiving meals to military families

By Lindsey Stenger
Several businesses in downtown Great Falls teamed up to deliver home-cooked Thanksgiving meals to some of the military personnel who had to work today.

Volunteers from The Newberry, Enbar, and The Block came together to cook and package more than 80 meals.

Michael Hallahan, the chef for Enbar and The Block, explained, “We get younger men and women who may be far away from home and their family, and it’s just another way for us to give back to them.”

And they don’t just do this for Thanksgiving: “We do several other holidays like Christmas and will do some stuff for the 4th of July,” said Hallanhan.

