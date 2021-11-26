ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Small Businesses prepare for this weekend

By Ray Strickland
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyYch_0d72C6gc00

Show love and shop local. It’s the message to customers as businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express 12 years ago to encourage people across the country to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

This year’s Small Business Saturday will provide a much needed boost for businesses that have struggled throughout the pandemic.

“No matter what type of business, small or big, I’m pretty sure every type of support that we can get for small businesses will help,” said Austin Sanchez, owner of Kilwins in Fells Point.

Signs could be seen throughout Fells Point where many businesses will be participating in Small Business Saturday.

John Krakauer says it’s more important than ever to shop local because of the impact the virus has had on businesses.

“I live here in Fells point and it’s known for their small mom and pop shops,” he said. “They all struggled [and] many of them closed because of COVID.”

Tamara Alibey is hoping Saturday and the holiday season will be a success for small businesses.

She said the support is needed.

“Small businesses are the lifeline of this economy,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Shop Small at Consign by Design Home

Consign by Design Home is a home decor store located in Timonium. At Consign by Design Home, you can find both new and gently used furniture and accessories to spice up your home! Donna loves to showcase unique and unusual items in her store, such as rugs, mirrors, loveseats, antiques, tribal pieces, and much more! Donna is all about shopping local and works with a few local artists in the area. She sells their beautiful artwork in her shop!
TIMONIUM, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Midnight Madness in Annapolis

The Holidays are right at our doorstep and things are looking up. It seems like we've found a new normal and evidently shopping, dinning and getting out are what we want. There is no shortage of fun for our capital city for the season.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy