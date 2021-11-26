ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, plan to meet senior leaders

By By HUIZHONG WU
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XETnZ_0d72Bzfl00

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Five U.S. lawmakers are in Taiwan in a surprise one-day visit, says the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy. The lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives touched down in Taiwan on Thursday night and will meet with senior leaders on the island. No further details were provided about their itinerary. The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. Representatives Mark Takano, D-Calif.,  Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas., and Representative Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. are all part of the visiting delegation. The visit comes just a few weeks after a group of six Republican lawmakers visited the island.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Allred
Person
Mark Takano
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. lawmaker defies 'blunt' China demand with Taiwan trip

A U.S. lawmaker defied what she says was a stern demand from China that she abandon a trip to Taiwan, a move that risks escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. “When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip,” Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, wrote on Twitter shortly after landing in Taiwan late Thursday as part of a trip that that also includes Japan and South Korea.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan, second trip in a month

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Five members of the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a short trip expected to focus on security matters, the second time in a month U.S. lawmakers have visited. The trip comes as China has stepped up military and political pressure...
FOREIGN POLICY
batonrougenews.net

Lawmakers from Baltic states to visit Taiwan amid threats from China

Taipei [Taiwan], November 25 (ANI): About 10 parliamentarians from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia will visit Taipei as part of a government-led forum in early December and meet top Taiwan top government officials, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement Wednesday. The planned visit comes at a time...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan talks chips, Chinese 'coercion' in U.S. meeting

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States discussed chip shortages and how to respond to China’s economic “coercion” during the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday. The talks came a week after a virtual meeting between U.S. President...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#U S Embassy#Lawmakers#Ap#The American Institute#D Calif#Republican
Reuters

Senior Taiwan lawmaker thanks countries for help with submarine programme

TAIPEI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker of Taiwan's ruling party thanked major submarine producing nations on Tuesday for helping with the island's submarine programme, after Reuters reported on the multinational effort. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has made the indigenous programme a key platform of...
MILITARY
Reuters

Lithuanian lawmakers to visit Taiwan, deepening China spat

TAIPEI/VILNIUS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's leadership will host a group of Lithuanian lawmakers next week amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow the Chinese-claimed island to open a de facto embassy. Beijing downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania on Sunday in a...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
China
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy