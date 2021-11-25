ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Many Buckeye fans may remember the name, Elias Ricks. Ricks was the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2020 class according to 247Sports composite rankings and had OSU as a finalist. The 5-star DB ultimately chose LSU but stated that Ohio State was a close second.

Well, guess who’s back on the market after entering the transfer portal earlier in the week? That’s right, Ricks who was not happy with the decision LSU brass made in firing Ed Orgeron, has decided to take his talents elsewhere. And the Buckeyes are firmly in the mix.

It was reported that Ricks was scheduled to have a phone call with Kerry Coombs Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving. Ricks has some close friends at Ohio State which included quarterback C.J. Stroud as the two share the same hometown of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Along with OSU, the former LSU corner is also considering Alabama, Georgia, and USC and would be a huge catch for any of the four schools.

247Sports’, Gregg Biggins projects Ricks as a first-round talent with comparable skills to NFL cornerback, Richard Sherman. It goes without staying, this would be a huge get for the Buckeyes. Time for Coach Coombs to work some magic.

List

