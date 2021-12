MUNCIE, Ind. — In Chandler Thompson's eyes, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Muncie Central's boys basketball team last season. Thompson came into last season knowing the Bearcats lacked varsity experience and were going to have to improve throughout the year, which they did. Still, even in the nine games decided by eight points or less — including two overtime games — Muncie Central couldn't find a win. The Bearcats finished 0-21 during the 2020-21 season.

