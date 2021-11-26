ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Black Friday: how readers’ shopping went from frenzy to frustration

By Sarah Ayoub
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0Bfl_0d72BDkF00
Choice recently revealed that the Black Friday sales aren’t necessarily more epic than other, less-publicised consumer events throughout the year.

Candles. Pimple stickers I swore I’d never buy again (I’m big on second chances). Supplements and vitamins that, should history repeat itself, will expire before I take them. “Japanese” plates from Alibaba, probably made in China. A playsuit with lemons on it, a Clinique gift pack and one of those Mermade hair brushes that I hope will make me look like less of a mad scientist and more like the girls who fuel my Instagram insecurity.

These are just some of the purchases I’ve made in the last couple of days, thanks to the inundation of Black Friday sale material creeping into every facet of my life. Am I buying into the hype? You bet, especially given Choice’s recent revelation that the Black Friday sales aren’t necessarily more epic than other, less-publicised consumer events throughout the year.

“There are sales all year round so you don’t need to feel the pressure to buy at the Black Friday sales,” a Choice spokesperson said.

Choice monitored marketing emails from 16 retailers over six months from May to October 2021.

“From the nearly 2,500 emails we looked at, 81% referenced a sale or some other discount, with offers ranging from as little as 5% to as much as 96% off,” the spokesperson said.

Still, you’d need to be living under a rock to evade the Black Friday frenzy, as these readers can attest to. Here, shoppers share some of the purchases they’ve made that they are already regretting.

Seamus, Darlinghurst

“I bought a beanie that’s at least three head sizes too big from Glue just because it was on sale for $20. Looking at it now I wonder how I thought my head would fit into it, and now it’s just going to sit there in the house because I know I will never make the effort to return it. My partner got a blue lipstick though, simply because they ran out of the red shade she wanted, so we’re not sure which of one of us has lost their mind. Maybe both?”

Nat, Burwood

“I just bought $250 worth of activewear from STAX because I got a free gift. Their collection is so flattering and the colours are stunning – lilacs and forest greens – but I don’t work out. In fact, I haven’t been back to a gym since Feb. I am in marketing, and I just got marketed [to].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h885N_0d72BDkF00
Photograph: Alberto Jose Moreno jurado/Getty Images

Josephine, Greenacre

“I bought a hundred dollars’ worth of tubs and organisational products to organise my house with. They’re all plonked on the dining table – which we currently can’t use – so I am trying to convince my husband to take me to Ikea today so I can buy (and assemble) more storage to accommodate my new purchases.”

James, Bowral

“I got my son a toy garbage truck. I’m feeling a little embarrassed about it because my sister got him a toy garbage truck for Christmas last year, and one day when he got bored of it, my wife donated it to Vinnies. Now he wants one again, and it’s not going to be the one we had, and I am caught between my wife who is manic about clutter, my son who is just a kid who will love and hate toys, and my sister, who will wonder what happened to the one she got. The consumerism at this time of year is the worst, and I hate partaking in it.”

Laura, Blue Mountains

“I just bought a swimsuit from Andie Swim, because I love swimwear, which makes no sense at all because I absolutely will not get in water that’s colder than 30C and, apparently, we’re going to have a cool, wet summer. It’s super cute though and was only $50 down from $150! I should also mention that I have at least 20 other swimsuits so I did not need this in any way, shape or form but I was recently diagnosed with ADHD, and I’ve come to understand that my constant shopping is a part of the disorder – it’s my brain’s incessant quest for dopamine and stimulation!”

Benji, Darwin

“I impulse-bought a solar panel USB charger that came with alligator clips to jump-start a car for $150. I talked myself into it because I was doing lots of outdoor stuff at the time, and a few weeks prior, I had gotten bogged in the mud. The jump-starting function really sold the NEED part to my brain. I’ve already thought about reselling it but it feels kind of dumb to never use it. I did cancel my catch.com.au account because I noticed that I just bought junk from there though.”

Tammi, West Pennant Hills

“I got Bio Pellets for my plants to help them grow, even though my cat will likely eat and get sick from them. I really want lush plants, and I liked the idea of ‘set and forget’ fertiliser. I figured it looks great, it’s on sale, it’s a small business – add to cart! I probably could have gotten something cheaper from Bunnings but I loved the company’s branding. It was so pretty; I could have gotten everything.”

Donna, Gerringong

“I purchased a whole bunch of soaps from L’Occitane, which I really did not need. I just got caught up in the Black Friday frenzy. My partner walks around talking about how our house is so full, we should never buy another thing. So I guess it’s a good thing I didn’t buy a new Dyson, because the one we have is perfectly fine. I just wanted the new one!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Down with Black Friday! Seven readers on how they turned their backs on consumerism

With Black Friday marking the start of a frantic month of Christmas shopping, we asked our readers to get in touch about the ways they have challenged consumerism. Responses ranged from revolutionary changes such as giving up buying new clothes to subtler tweaks such as making sandwiches rather than buying a plastic-encased meal deal. Everyone agreed, however, that turning their back on a culture that constantly demands more from consumers came with financial and environmental benefits, not to mention a feeling of smug satisfaction that money simply can’t buy.
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger in Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the trigger on the gun that accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in October. Hutchins, 42, was killed, and director Joel Souza, 48, injured when the gun Baldwin was holding went off during rehearsals for the western on a ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico – a rare filming fatality that sent shockwaves through Hollywood and has forced a reckoning on the use of weapons on set and cutting corners on production safety.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Frenzy#Toys#Black Friday Sale#Clinique#Choice
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
ABC7 Los Angeles

Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

Ready or not to deck the halls, holiday shoppers should bookmark these deals for Black Friday 2021. The biggest discount day of 2021 falls on the day after Thanksgiving, but many major retailers announced early-bird sales for customers looking to cross off items on their wish lists. The spread-out savings...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
SHOPPING
WLOS.com

How to save on Black Friday shopping with global supply chain issues

But are these deals mostly hype, or genuine opportunities to save money, amid soaring inflation?. Jim Willcox works for Consumer Reports and says the global supply chain issues and record-high inflation that’s afflicting the economy, can impact holiday shoppers. There are some products like electronics, toys, and large appliances that...
BUSINESS
localsyr.com

Experts share shopping advice on how you can save this Black Friday

(WSYR-TV) — We’re just one week away from Black Friday, but some major retailers have already been advertising early deals ahead of the holiday. Leaving many wondering, does Black Friday still even exist?. Consumer Reports says Black Friday does still exist, but not in the form that a lot of...
SHOPPING
UC Daily Campus

How to have the smoothest shopping experience this Black Friday

The first official day of the holiday shopping season is upon us, and it is going to be hectic this year. Last Black Friday, COVID-19 motivated many shoppers to stay home and buy online. Although most stores have decided to stay closed the night of Thanksgiving, despite sales starting at that time in the past, all stores will be open for business early Friday morning. If you are one of the brave shoppers heading out for Black Friday this year, here are some tips to relieve some much-needed stress.
SHOPPING
WANE 15

Best white elephant gift ideas under $20

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which white elephant gift ideas under $20 are best? A white elephant gift exchange is a fun way to engage guests at parties. Some participants try to out-do one another with unusual or impractical gifts, whereas others opt for tried-and-true gifts that most recipients can […]
SHOPPING
Business Insider

How TGI Fridays went from a singles bar to a diner in decline

How TGI Fridays went from a singles bar to a diner in decline. TGI Fridays started as a singles bar in the 1960s and rode the wave of sexual revolution to become the hottest spot in town. But 55 years later, the chain is now a family diner in decline.
RESTAURANTS
burnetbulletin.com

BBB tip: How to shop Black Friday sales safely

Black Friday, traditionally the single busiest shopping day of the year, is set to begin on Friday, Nov. 26 of this year. Experts are expecting the rise in online shopping to make an impact on in-store purchases. Instead of setting the alarm to brave crowds for deeply discounted items, dedicated shoppers may look for deals online, similar to last year.
RETAIL
YourCentralValley.com

12 best gifts for runners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift ideas for runners Shopping for your favorite runner? While running shoes make great gifts, they’re a highly personal purchase, so it’s often best to let runners choose their own. Instead, consider other gifts that support their active lifestyle.  Casual and competitive runners alike appreciate gifts […]
SHOPPING
b975.com

Best Places to Shop Black Friday

With Black Friday sales starting earlier this year and most consumers planning to shop online rather than in-store, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21...
SHOPPING
Rogersville Review

Remember to Shop Local on Black Friday

The little guys of small business have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday season offers a great opportunity to help them get back on their feet as the pandemic subsides and the economy rebounds with trillions of dollars poured in from our generous Uncle Sam. And there are many other good reasons to shop them.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

67K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy