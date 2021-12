A lot of practice goes into making a moment as big as this special. The Center Grove High School Trojans could become the first Class 6A team to win back-to-back football titles in Indiana history. The team is undefeated in 27 games during those two seasons. Behind the scenes, Center Grove’s cheerleaders — like everyone else in the tight-knit community — are preparing to cheer on the team, and if they’re lucky, share in the big moment Saturday. The only difference is, they’ll be right there on the field with them.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 DAYS AGO