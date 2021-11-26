ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belkin’s Black Friday deals keep new devices powered and protected

By Tony Ware
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gee0L_0d72A7Uv00 Belkin

It’s the time of year when you scroll through endless electronics upgrades and add-ons. And while you’re snagging all the latest devices at great prices (check out our general Black Friday coverage here to help with that), don’t forget you’ll need extra ways to charge them, connect them, etc. That’s where these Belkin Black Friday deals come in. Everything on the accessories manufacturer’s site can be had for 25-percent off with the CODE BF21 (and watch for other internet-exclusive discounts), so load up your cart and enter that coupon now so you can enjoy all your new toys later.

Charging and Power

BOOST CHARGE Dual USB-C Wall Charger $41.24 with code (Was $54.99)

BOOST CHARGE PRO GaN Wall Plate with USB-C ports $44.99 with code (Was $59.99)

MagSafe Accessories

BOOST CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe 15W $74.99 with code (Was $99.99)

BOOST CHARGE MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W $44.99 with code (Was $59.99)

Cables

BOOST CHARGE PRO Flex USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector $26.24 with code (Was $34.99)

BOOST CHARGE PRO Flex USB-A Cable with Lightning Connector $18.74 with code (Was $24.99)

BOOST CHARGE PRO Flex USB-C to USB-C Cable $18.74 with code (Was $24.99)

Screen Protectors

SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass Treated Screen Protector for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro $18.74 with code (Was $24.99)

SCREENFORCE UltraGlass Treated Screen Protector for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro $29.99 with code (Was $39.99)

Smart Home

Wemo WiFi Smart Light Switch $22.49 with code (Was $29.99)

Belkin USB-C Hub, 4-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock $34.99 (Was $49.99)

Currently sold out at Belkin but available on Amazon, this dock helps solve the problem everyone inevitably has when they upgrade devices: how to still connect to the old ones. I’ve got something similar in my laptop bag at all times and it’s indispensable.

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $105.95 (Was $119.99)

Another in-demand, sold-out Belkin item still available on Amazon, this station can wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPods all at the same time—and you know you’re hoping for the trio for Christmas. Be prepared!

