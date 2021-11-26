ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders, Cowboys Rack Up 28 Combined Penalties in Thanksgiving Day Slog

By Marcus Krum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzNeW_0d72A5jT00

In a matchup between two of the NFL's top passing offenses that exploded for more than 900 total yards, it was the ref show that dominated the discourse surrounding Thanksgiving's afternoon showdown.

The crew officiating the Cowboys and Raiders got plenty of air time, calling 28 penalties for a combined 276 yards. In its 36–33 overtime win, Las Vegas went just 3-of-13 on third down but picked up seven first downs from penalties.

The flag fest turned what could've been a fast-paced offensive battle into a stop-and-start slog that wound up being Dallas's third consecutive loss on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys didn't take lightly to the 166 penalty yards amassed on Thursday.

“That is tough, especially in our own stadium," receiver Michael Gallup said postgame. "You’re playing two teams. You’re playing the refs and the other team.”

It was only fitting that a game defined by the number of flags was ultimately decided by one. With the Raiders backed up to third-and-18 with six minutes left in overtime, Derek Carr lofted a pass deep to Zay Jones. Cowboys corner Anthony Brown was called for pass interference (his fourth of the game), and the 33-yard penalty set the Raiders up for the game-winning field goal from Daniel Carlson.

"I think we should play football," linebacker Micah Parsons said postgame. "We're not here to play tag."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Micah Parsons
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Thanksgiving#American Football#Cowboys Rack
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Announces His Status For Thursday Night

The Cowboys desperately need a spark on the offensive side of the ball. CeeDee Lamb could be that spark. The Dallas Cowboys fell 36-33 to the Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving day. Lamb didn’t play in that game because of a concussion. However, it sounds like the young star will return...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night

The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy heading into this Thursday night’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints. That being said, the team did officially rule out one of their wide receivers due to an injury. Cedrick Wilson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game because of an ankle injury. This...
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders upset Cowboys 36-33 in overtime in penalty-filled game

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia spent five seasons as the Cowboys’ special teams coach. Las Vegas’ defensive line coach Rod Marinelli spent seven years as a Cowboys’ assistant coach, including six as defensive coordinator. So there is no doubt they enjoyed Thanksgiving Day in Arlington. The Raiders upset the...
NFL
Dallas News

Throw-up ball: Jerry Jones, Cowboys comment on plateful of penalties served by officials vs. Raiders

ARLINGTON — Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons shook his head Thursday after a third-quarter penalty, his reaction one of confusion as much as it was disapproval. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dove forward after throwing a pass, initiating contact with Parsons’ right arm. Defensive tackle Osa Odighuzuwa incidentally clipped the back of Carr’s head when walking past him. The contact was minor, but Carr grabbed his helmet and then neck as if Martin Scorcese just yelled, “Action!”
NFL
The Phinsider

Thanksgiving Day Football Late Afternoon Game: Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Info

This year's annual Thanksgiving Day afternoon game as usual features the NFC East’s Dallas Cowboys. Their opponent this year will be the AFC West’s Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys come into this game having dropped two of their three previous games but continue to hold onto first place in their division. The Raiders on the other hand have been a bit of a mess lately and have now lost three games in a row.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy