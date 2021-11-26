Lady Bears in Puerto Rico for Shootout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–After upsetting Southern California last Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Missouri State Lady Bears have criss-crossed the country and celebrated Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico.

Friday morning, the Lady Bears will tip off the San Juan Shootout.

The Lady Bears will play 24th-ranked Virginia Tech at 9:00 a.m. our time.

The Hokies are 5-0.

Saturday morning the Lady Bears will play LSU.

The Tigers are 3-1 this season.

These two opponents are the third and fourth power five conference foe that the Lady Bears have faced this season on the road.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is excited for the opportunity that the San Juan Shootout gives her team.

“One we have two power five teams there. And one is a top 25 team. So that’s an opportunity for us to go and prove ourselves against some of the top teams in the country. And also we always talk about enjoying the journey. And creating lasting memories. So going to Puerto Rico and having a couple of days there with Thanksgiving. It reminds us what we’re thankful for. Gives us an opportunity to stay present and enjoy each other,” said Coach Mox.

