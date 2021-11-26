ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nutella Mousse Pecan Pie

By GordonRamsayClub
gordonramsayclub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich, creamy chocolate mousse pie is a perfect treat for everyone who likes mousse and chocolate. Deep, decadent mousse is nestled in a chocolate coated chocolate cookie crust and topped with a light, fluffy whipped cream cloud. So simple to make it’s silly!. Servings 8-10 Ingredients:. For the pecan...

gordonramsayclub.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Pie#Pie Crust#Pecans#Food Drink#Nutella Mousse Pecan Pie#Sec
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Thanksgiving Pecan Pie Mistake Is Super Relatable

For many of us, Thanksgiving (and all other holidays, for that matter) is a stressful day. The house needs to be tidied up. You might have to stop at three different grocery stores to find gravy. And the turkey needs constant attention. With five million things going on at once, it's so easy to forget something or make a mistake. All it takes is a few minutes of distraction by your relatives for the crust to burn on that special pumpkin pie or stuffing to get overcooked (via Cooks Illustrated).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Amaretti Mousse

This chocolate Amaretti mousse recipe is so easy and simple to prepare. A good and tasty mousse is always a good idea, especially for weekends! Your family and friends will adore it! The bittersweet chocolate and Amaretti combination is so unique and special – try it:. Ingredients:. 6 tablespoons unsalted...
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Oreo Mousse (5-Minute Recipe)

This Oreo mousse is so rich, creamy, and very delicious! An amazingly quick, this dessert is a perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Here is the recipe:. 7 chocolate sandwich cookies (I used Oreos) Topping:. ½ cup heavy cream, whipped (optional) Oreo cookie (optional) Instructions:. Melt the white chocolate...
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Our 15 Best Pecan Pie Recipes of All Time

Pecan pie is a holiday favorite across the United States, especially in the South. If your family holiday traditions involve this nutty pie, or even if you've never made it before, Allrecipes has dozens of must-try recipes. From traditional pecan pie to pumpkin pecan pie and chocolate bourbon pecan pie, our top-rated recipes are sure to be a hit this holiday season and beyond — because who says you can't have tasty pecan pie all year round.
RECIPES
waitsburgtimes.com

Apple Pecan Sweet Potatoes

Recipes for holiday side dishes can vary greatly across the country, and opinions on proper preparations can be a source of debate, even within families. My Aunt Gail learned this the hard way while helping prepare a feast at a family reunion. She hoped to impress her Texas relatives with an alternative to classic sweet potato casserole, the kind made extra sweet with the addition of a molten marshmallow topping. She lovingly prepared sweet potatoes roasted with apples, spiced with cinnamon, and lightly sweetened with brown sugar, a reflection of the healthy cooking style she picked up living on the west coast. When they were perfectly browned and aromatic, she pulled them out and looked away for a minute to tend to something else. To her horror, she turned around just in time to see her cousin dump an entire bag of miniature marshmallows on top and set it back in the oven to melt. Oh well, to each their own. Over the years, I have continued to make her version of this dish for my holiday table. Here, the apples and sweet potatoes are enhanced with the bright addition of fresh orange juice. Just sweet enough, the flavors of the individual ingredients are allowed to shine.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Does Pecan Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?

Besides the roasted turkey and gravy, pie is arguably the most important part of any Thanksgiving menu—and pecan pie is up there at the top of the list. Just ask Ree Drummond, who says it's one of her all-time favorite pies on earth! But what if you make your pecan pie a few days before the big feast—can you leave it out on the counter overnight? Or does pecan pie need to be refrigerated? And what should you do with the leftovers? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy