Walker scores 26 to lift UAB past New Mexico 86-73

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball suffered their 2nd loss of the season on Thursday at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. UNM lost to UAB, 86-73, in a game where UNM was out-rebounded 41-27. UNM stuck with UAB the entire game and even tied it with 2 minutes left, but much bigger and more physical around the boards UAB would garner the win. UNM senior guard, Saquan Singleton clocked his first minutes of the season on Thursday, and with 18 minutes on the floor Singleton put up 8 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was the stand out on offense for this Lobo squad, as he finished with a tie for a game high of 26 points.

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO