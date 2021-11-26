ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints-Bills Halftime Report

By Kyle T. Mosley
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MoHLP_0d7297Uf00

The Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints halftime report on the stats, action, and injuries in the first half from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

The Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints halftime report on the stats, action, and injuries in the first half from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

SERIES NOTES

The Saints and Bills have met 11 times with New Orleans holding a 7-4 lead riding a five-game winning streak in the series. The Saints have a 3-3 record in home contests Two of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less, one by four points. The teams first faced off in 1973, as the Saints recorded a 13-0 shutout, the first in club history and didn’t meet again for seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWtd1_0d7297Uf00

PREGAME NOTES

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram will not be in the Saints backfield.   Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery will be the bellcows for the evening.   It's going to make it difficult for Trevor Siemian.  Especially, if the Saints receivers don't make the Bills secondary pay in coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X23Nr_0d7297Uf00

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees stands on the sidelines before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Brees is b being honored at half-time of the game that he is also announcing for NBC. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints will honor Drew Brees at halftime.

FIRST QUARTER

Saints- 1st Drive

  • 3-and-out on their first possession.

Bills - 1st Drive

  • 1st play, poor tackling by the Saints defenders allows Diggs to gain a first down.
  • Josh Allen RPO
  • Allen testing Adebo early
  • Saints missed several tackles in the backfield
  • J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox for 7-yard touchdown
  • Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:54 minutes

Bills 7, Saints 0 - 7:09 in 1st Qtr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYYkG_0d7297Uf00

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints-2nd Drive

  • Deonte Harris 15 yard return
  • 1st down with swing pass to Ty Montgomery
  • 14-yard passing play to Tre'Quan Smith, first down.
  • Addison sacks Siemian and stalls the Saints drive.

Bills-2nd Drive

  • Bills are still using the running game effectively against New Orleans.
  • Allen escaped the pocket for a first down after the Saints secondary locked up the receivers.
  • Big O was on Allen and the QB had to get rid of the football to avoid a sack.
  • Granderson sacks Allen.  Bills to punt.

Inside the First Quarter

  1. 3rd down conversions: Saints 0/2, Bills 2/3
  2. Time : Saints - 5:45 , Bills - 9:15
  3. Penalties: Saints - 1, Bills - 0
  4. Marcus Williams led with 4 tackles in the first quarter.
  5. LB Andrew Dowell out with a concussion.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Saints 0

SECOND QUARTER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qljSv_0d7297Uf00

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) hands off to New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints - 3rd Drive

  • Jones picked up the first down after Humphrey 9-yard reception on first down.
  • 3rd and 10, Sean Payton dials up a draw play.  Montgomery gained 8 yards.
  • Jones unable to rush for the first down.  The Bills defense sniffed out the rushing play and tackle Jones for a 5-yard loss.
  • Turnover on downs.

Bills - 3rd Drive

  • New Orleans having trouble when Allen rolls out.
  • LB Elliss blitzed and sacked Allen and stalled the drive.
  • Bass kick for 34 yards
  • Drive: 7 plays 38 yards, 4:00 minutes

Bills 10, Saints 0

View the original article to see embedded media.

Saints - 4th Drive

  • Fourth and inches, Siemian keeper to convert.
  • Siemian misfires on passes.   Punt

Bills - 4th Drive

  • Former Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders picks up the first down.
  • Allen pass intended for Diggs was intercepted by Roby at the 49-yard line.

Saints - 5th Drive

  • Can New Orleans score before halftime?
  • Fake Punt by Gillikin tossed over the head of Lil' Jordan Humphrey.
  • Buffalo gets the football at the 49-yard line.
  • 1:47 remaining in the first half.

Bills - 5th Drive

  • Bill drive withing scoring position a the 6-yard line.
  • Kwon Alexander intercepted the football after Cam Jordan hit Allen's arm on the pass play.

HALFTIME SCORE

Bill 10, Saints 0

STANDOUT PLAYERS

Saints

  • Trevor Siemian: 7/13, 68 yards
  • Tony Jones Jr : 7 rushes, 6 yards
  • Ty Montgomery: 2 rushes, 6 yards
  • Marcus Williams: 2 passes defended
  • Kwon Alexander: 1 INT
  • Roby: 1 INT

Bills

  • Josh Allen: 13/16, 123 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 79.9 QBR; 4 rushes, 20 yards,
  • S. Diggs: 3 rec, 30 yards
  • M. Breida: 3 rushes, 28 yards
  • D. Knox: 2 rec., 8 yards, 1 TD

Bills-Saints Coverage From the Week

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Drew Brees
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Taysom Hill, Saints agree to deal worth up to $95,000,000

The New Orleans Saints have some questions to figure out on offense, primarily at the quarterback position. With Jameis Winston done for the year after suffering a torn ACL, the Saints opted to hand the offense to Trevor Siemian, rather than their hybrid offensive talent, Taysom Hill. Despite Hill being...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#New Orleans Saints#Caesars Superdome#Nbc#Sports Saints#The New Orleans Saint
FanSided

Sean Payton feels ‘strongly’ about Ian Book

We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
467
Followers
368
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy