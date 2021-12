In the first three games, opponents have been trying to press the Lady Jackets. The Northwest Rankin Cougars came to Starkville on Tuesday night trying to do the same thing. Proving they were up to the challenge, the Lady Jackets were able to break the press throughout the game, got off to a good start in the first quarter and went on to a 65-38 victory over Northwest Rankin at The Nest.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO