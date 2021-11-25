ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders winners and losers in Thanksgiving victory vs. Cowboys

By Luke Straub
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ob2y8_0d728DfZ00

The Raiders limped into Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys, but after more than 60 minutes of football, Las Vegas’ season is on the mend.

Coach Rich Bisaccia had his team ready on a short week and the Raiders beat the Cowboys in an overtime thriller, 36-33. It was a bounceback performance by quarterback Derek Carr and the offense despite a lower-body injury to star tight end Darren Waller in the first half.

But as always, some players performed better than others for Las Vegas. Still, every single Raider is likely flying high after the season-saving win that put their record at 6-5 in a jam-packed AFC.

Winners

Derek Carr

Carr’s offense had scuffled badly enough over the last few weeks that a number of fans wanted to see backup QB Marcus Mariota with the starting unit. Carr shut that talk down with a performance reminiscent of some of his early-season efforts.

He finished with 373 yards and a touchdown on 24-39 passing, and he hung in the pocket tough, too — his offensive line allowed three sacks and seven QB hits.

Plus, as a bonus, Mariota helped the Raiders solve their issues in the red zone. He subbed in for Carr in the second half and notched a rushing touchdown to hand Las Vegas a 24-13 lead.

But the Raiders were in a position to take that lead thanks to Carr and his leadership, and those two factors carried Las Vegas all day during this vital win.

DeSean Jackson

The Raiders finally took the plastic wrap off of their new toy on offense, wide receiver DeSean Jackson. He caught a tone-setting 56-yard touchdown to open the game on offense for Las Vegas after the Cowboys started the contest with a 3-and-out.

From the outset, it was clear to Dallas that the Raiders offense was back to its old ways — throwing the ball deep and taking big chunks of yardage. The philosophy opened the game up for WR Hunter Renfrow, too. He caught a 54-yard bomb in the second half and finished with 134 yards on eight receptions.

Furthermore, WR Zay Jones had perhaps his best day as a Raiders wideout, with six receptions for 59 yards. But the threat of Jackson’s speed got it all going. The mid-season acquisition finished with 102 yards on three receptions on the day.

Daniel Carlson

Kicker Daniel Carlson not only converted a 56-yard field goal in the second half, but he also booted the game-winner after multiple presnap penalties could have derailed his concentration.

Punter A.J. Cole also gets a shoutout for his 68-yard punt early in the game. But Carlson was key. He was 5-for-5 kicking field goals on the day and hit all three of his PAT attempts. Everything had to go right in this win, and Carlson came through every time.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Marcus Mariota
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Thanksgiving#American Football#Afc#Mariota#Raiders
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Announces His Status For Thursday Night

The Cowboys desperately need a spark on the offensive side of the ball. CeeDee Lamb could be that spark. The Dallas Cowboys fell 36-33 to the Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving day. Lamb didn’t play in that game because of a concussion. However, it sounds like the young star will return...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys fantasy football sleeper who could surprise on Thanksgiving Day vs. Raiders

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season opens up with three games on Thanksgiving Day, as usual. Among the games scheduled this Thursday will be the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders, but we are not here to break down the game. We gather here to talk about a fantasy football sleeper on the Cowboys’ roster who could spell the difference between you winning your Week 12 matchup and losing it. There are no guarantees in fantasy football, and several champions surely have made risky moves that showed them the way to the top of their respective leagues. Will Cedrick Wilson be the sleeper who would get you over the hump this week?
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs: 2 winners and 5 losers from a touchdown-less Cowboys loss

Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs was hyped up to be the game of the year as far as this NFL season was concerned. It did not exactly deliver. 28 combined points between the two units was not exactly something many expected, nor did anyone predict that the Cowboys would end Week 11 zero touchdowns scored. All in all, it was quite the forgettable game at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy