NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Westminster women’s basketball team won, 57-50, in their season opener at home against non-conference foe, Wooster, on Tuesday. As the first quarter was nearing an end, Westminster (1-0) was able to hold an early 18-6 lead as it would score 12 of the last 15 points. Junior Natalie Murrio (Pittsburgh, PA / Brentwood) led the team with six points in the first. In the second quarter, Wooster (1-2) was able to score 12 of the first 19 points, however, the Titans persevered as they scored five straight points to remain in the lead. At intermission Westminster led 28-22.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO