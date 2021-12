The Mississippi State women's basketball team defeated McNeese State 102 to 55 Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is now 6-1 on the season. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by junior Rickea Jackson with 40 points. Also in double figures were redshirt senior Anastasia Hayes with 15, sophomore JerKaila Jordan with 12 and freshman Denae Carter with 11. Carter also led the Bulldogs in rebounds with 14. Leading the Bulldogs in assists was redshirt senior Myah Taylor with 10. She also led in steals with six. Leading in blocks was graduate Raven Farley with six.

