Turkey Trot returns for Thanksgiving 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Families, friends, and foodies alike show up and show out for the Turkey Trot. After not having a run last year, people were excited to run now and gobble later.

Kids kicked off the event with a run to get their energy out.

“I love the competition here, there’s a bunch of people here competing for the win,” Longtime Little Gobbler Kaden shares, “I love drinking water after the races because I want to make my Thanksgiving better so I’ll be hungry after I finish.”

Everyone runs the Turkey Trot at the their own pace, but if you’re like Adam and Charlie, having fun at any race runs in the family.

“She loves to run, she sees me run all the time so I like to make her part of it and make it something for her, not just for me,” Triathlete Dad Adam Feigh describes. “She had fun with her friend was here and it’s just a great community thing to come out and do.”

While little gobblers trot a short loop in Lincoln Park, the big gobblers’ 5k took the streets of Downtown Grand Junction. A tradition that started back at the Riverfront Trail continues strong 14 thanksgivings later, where everyone shares special moments during the holiday.

“It was great; we tried it, I’m worn out because we didn’t train, practice, condition, but that’s OK,” Regular Turkey Trotters Nate & Charmaine discuss, “My sister made our hats and then the other cool outfits are cool to watch, tutus and full turkeys.”

With every walk, run, or roll, there’s a bigger prize to finishing the Turkey Trot strong. At the end of the finish line, all registration fees go toward the Grand Junction Firefighters Foundation, which is what participants like Jeanine Medina think is worth coming out for.

“Everybody should come out next year to support the Grand Junction firefighters and their families,” Turkey Trotter Jeanine Medina believes, “It’s a good cause. It’s fun, this is bigger than I think it was in 2019.”

A Thanksgiving meal is about three thousand calories and 150 grams of fat, according to the Calorie Control Council. Finishing strong in a Turkey Trot burns hundreds of calories before the feasting starts which can make a happy Thanksgiving.

The Turkey Trot 2021 turnout results in two thousand registrants with the quickest finish time at 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

