This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tokyo Disney Resort has had a strong popcorn bucket game this year, with incredible choices like the “it’s a small world” bucket with a mini-version of the clock tower parade to a bucket shaped exactly like the iconic Aunt Peg’s Village Store at Tokyo DisneySea! The final addition to cap off this year’s fantastic popcorn bucket storm is a new “Frozen” bucket with motifs of ice and stained glass windows, which will come just in time for the chilly winter on December 26!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO