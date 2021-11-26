4 teenagers arrested following carjacking in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenage boys ranging in ages from 14 to 18 were arrested after stealing a car from Greece and crashing it as a result of a brief police pursuit near Rosemary Drive in Rochester Thursday.

Authorities say the Greece Police Department notified Rochester Police of a stolen vehicle that was travelling in the area of Lux Street and Clairmount Street in Rochester around 4 p.m.

According to officials, the Mercedes C300 was stolen in an earlier robbery and was being tracked via GPS.

Rochester officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop when the driver refused to comply, initiating a police chase that quickly ended after the Mercedes struck an uninvolved vehicle near Rosemary Drive.

Police say the occupants attempted to flee on foot but were ultimately apprehended later on.

No injuries were caused in the incident. All four teenagers await charges by Greece Police.

