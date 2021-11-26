Galesville Thanksgiving dinner served in honor of committee member

GALESVILLE. Wis. (WKBT) – In Galesville, the 15th annual community Thanksgiving dinner helped feed more than 400 people.

The dinner was carry-out only to help keep visitors safe from Covid-19.

This is the final year for a group of women who have been putting food on the Thanksgiving table for Galesville.

The woman who started it all, Sandy Hilton, passed away unexpectedly in October, but her friends are carrying on her legacy.

“Even though our dinner is bittersweet, we’re missing her tremendously, this is exactly what she would want to see happen,” said Coordinator Marilyn Heinz.

Heinz said not to worry, despite her group of friends finishing up their last community dinner, there will be another group taking the reigns next year.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.