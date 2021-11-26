ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesville, WI

Galesville Thanksgiving dinner served in honor of committee member

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOtdQ_0d726d4F00

GALESVILLE. Wis. (WKBT) – In Galesville, the 15th annual community Thanksgiving dinner helped feed more than 400 people.

The dinner was carry-out only to help keep visitors safe from Covid-19.

This is the final year for a group of women who have been putting food on the Thanksgiving table for Galesville.

The woman who started it all, Sandy Hilton, passed away unexpectedly in October, but her friends are carrying on her legacy.

“Even though our dinner is bittersweet, we’re missing her tremendously, this is exactly what she would want to see happen,” said Coordinator Marilyn Heinz.

Heinz said not to worry, despite her group of friends finishing up their last community dinner, there will be another group taking the reigns next year.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Winter Wishes’ effort brings sprit of giving to G-E-T High School

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) — Local students are playing Santa to their classmates. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Link Crew is hosting its annual “Winter Wishes” effort. Students can request something as small as a pack of gum up to a winter coat for themselves or someone else. Students and community members can fulfill those wishes. “We do it for the students to...
GALESVILLE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Rotary Lights hosts “All Abilities Night”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The lights of La Crosse’s Rotary Lights display were not so bright Monday night- and that’s a good thing. For the first time in the display’s 27-year history, volunteers dimmed the lights, stopped the displays from flashing, and lowered the volume of holiday music to make the display more accessible to people living with autism, down...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Galesville, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse firefighters honored for lifesaving efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Members of the La Crosse Fire Department are getting special recognition. Seven Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education presented members of the department with certificates recognizing their efforts. Firefighters are no strangers to helping others. but they don’t always have time to celebrate the positive impact they have on the community. “This is really good...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Galesville Thanksgiving
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska School Board to host meeting for potential candidates

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Onalaska School Board and administration will host an informational meeting for prospective board members at 5 p.m. Thursday in the district office at 237 Second Ave. S. The election will take place in April. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   La Crosse city, county officials mull collaboration to buy Chamber of Commerce building to...
ONALASKA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

How to cook a turkey, according to kids

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Many have their favorite recipe for making the perfect Thanksgiving bird, but we decided to ask students at State Road Elementary how they would cook a turkey. Recent News Headlines from 8 News Now. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Kriskindlmarkt opens in Sparta for holiday season

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – The 7th annual Kriskindlmarkt is now open for shoppers. The market runs four weekends in Sparta’s Mueller Square. Along with gifts, there’s traditional German food, glühwein, and live entertainment. Vendors change daily, so there’s always something new to see. This is the first year that the...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
702
Followers
514
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy