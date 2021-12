Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Through 15 games this season, Joseph has exclusively come off the bench. That will change on Sunday. Killian Hayes has been ruled out with a left thumb sprain, leaving a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Joseph, who will get the nod in the backcourt alongside Cade Cunningham.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO