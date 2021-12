In a recent Square Enix Blog post, Creative Director Yoko Taro shared his thoughts on his most recent title, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. As expected of Taro, his comments are kind of weird but still endearing in his expected fashion. He goes on some rant about a kitten shivering in the rain to describe the game’s appeal, which sort of does wonders. Further, he expressed a desire to create a new 2D pixel art game, though Square Enix has apparently shown no interest in allowing him to do so. Still, it’s difficult to tell if he’s entirely joking or not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO