ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Walker scores 26 to lift UAB past New Mexico 86-73

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Jordan Walker had a career-high 26 points as UAB defeated New Mexico 86-73 in the Las...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
247Sports

Buckeyes offer Notre Dame 5-star DE commitment

Plenty of rumors and speculation around the Notre Dame program and both their 2022 and 2023 commitments. And today the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship to one of Notre Dame’s top commitments, 2023 defensive end/edge Keon Keeley from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. 247Sports Notre Dame recruiting analyst Tom Loy confirmed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolltide.com

Strong Second Half Lifts Alabama Past Southern Miss, 86-54

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama women's basketball team put together a bounce-back performance in the game against Southern Miss Wednesday, defeating the nonconference foe in Coleman Coliseum, 86-54. The Crimson Tide improved to 2-1 in 2021-22, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 2-1. For the second time this season, at least four players scored in double figures, as Brittany Davis led the charge on 23 points. Davis tacked on 11 rebounds, which marked the second double-double of her career. Jada Rice (16), JaMya Mingo-Young (12) and Hannah Barber (11) rounded out the Crimson Tide's top scorers.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New Mexico State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
College Basketball
Local
Nevada College Basketball
FOX Sports

Styles scores 19 to lift UMES over Fordham 75-73 in 2OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Styles had 19 points as Maryland Eastern Shore narrowly defeated Fordham 75-73 in double overtime on Friday night. Styles hit 13 of 15 free throws. Dom London had 18 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (2-2). Da'Shawn Phillip added 11 points. Darius Quisenberry had 25 points...
BASKETBALL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Cochran scores 22 to lead Ball St. past UMass 89-86

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Cochran had 22 points as Ball State edged past UMass 89-86 on Sunday at the Jersey MIke's Classic. Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for Ball State (2-3). Jalen Windham added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points. Trent Buttrick had 19 points for the...
BASKETBALL
mwwire.com

Las Vegas Invitational: New Mexico Opens Against UAB

Las Vegas Invitational: New Mexico Opens Against UAB. New Mexico gets UAB in Thanksgiving opener at the Las Vegas Invitational. Lobos find themselves in a tough round one in the Las Vegas Invitational. WHO: New Mexico Lobos (4-1, 0-0 MWC) vs. UAB Blazers (4-1, 0-0 CUSA) WHEN: Thursday, November 25th...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Ap
Miami Herald

Knight III lifts Southern Utah past Bowling Green 87-73

John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 on Wednesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Tevian Jones had 16 points for Southern Utah (3-3). Maizen Fausett added 14 points and nine rebounds. Marquis Moore had 10 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points...
FORT MYERS, FL
KEYT

Langford scores 15 as BC runs past Columbia 73-60

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — DeMarr Langford scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Boston College snapped a three-game skid with a 73-60 defeat of Columbia. Jaeden Zachary added 14 points, Makai Ashton-Langford 11 and Brevin Galloway nine for the Eagles. Liam Murphy and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led Columbia with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Murphy drained five 3-pointers. BC dominated the glass, outrebounding Columbia 48-28 with T.J. Bickerstaff pulling down a career-high 17. BC scored 19 second-chance points to none for Columbia and had a 36-24 advantage on points in the paint.
BASKETBALL
KRQE News 13

Lobo Men’s Basketball loses to UAB on Thursday, 86-73

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball suffered their 2nd loss of the season on Thursday at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. UNM lost to UAB, 86-73, in a game where UNM was out-rebounded 41-27. UNM stuck with UAB the entire game and even tied it with 2 minutes left, but much bigger and more physical around the boards UAB would garner the win. UNM senior guard, Saquan Singleton clocked his first minutes of the season on Thursday, and with 18 minutes on the floor Singleton put up 8 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was the stand out on offense for this Lobo squad, as he finished with a tie for a game high of 26 points.
LAS VEGAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Santafe New Mexican.com

UNM loses 86-73 to UAB in Nevada tournament

New Mexico played Thursday night, losing 86-73 to Alabama-Birmingham in the opening game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The Lobos were outscored 18-5 in the final five minutes. Jamal Mashburn led three Lobos in double figures with 26 points while Jevonte Johnson had 13 and Jaelen House 12.
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Not Happy With 1 Team’s Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff rankings are almost always met with a fair amount of criticism, no matter what the committee does. But on Wednesday, the latest poll drew out the ire of ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser. The Pardon The Interruption host voiced his displeasure with one particular decision the committee made...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miami Herald

Fulton lifts Lafayette past Columbia 73-50

CJ Fulton had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists as Lafayette routed Columbia 73-50 on Monday night. Tyrone Perry had 14 points and six rebounds for Lafayette (2-4). Leo O'Boyle added 11 points. Kyle Jenkins had 10 points. Josh Odunowo had 11 points for the Lions (2-5). Geronimo Rubio...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy