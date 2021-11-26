Lakers' Austin Reaves: Questionable Friday

Not surprisingly, the Lakers look sluggish coming out of the gates to start the season. After turning over about 75% of their roster from a season ago, it should not be surprising to see sloppy play, like delayed defensive reads or careless turnovers. The team is about a quarter into the season, but have been hovering around .500 so far. One of the biggest disappointments of this team is the lack of defensive awareness. A lot of that has to do with the impactful defensive players that left the team.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO