NBA

Lakers' Austin Reaves: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Reaves (hamstring) is questionable against the Kings on Friday....

www.cbssports.com

lakers365.com

Austin Reaves nearing return with hamstring strain, Trevor Ariza ‘still a ways away’ with foot injury

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided injury updates on a pair of Lakers role players prior to Sunday's game against the Pistons, one update positive and one update not so much. Both Austin Reaves and Trevor Ariza were seen doing drills prior to a recent game but they still are on much different timelines, according to Vogel. Austin feels really good.
CBS Sports

Alex Caruso: Lakers' Austin Reaves is 'a lot farther along than I was during my first year in the league'

The Los Angeles Lakers have felt the sting of losing Alex Caruso all season, but the silver lining is that it has helped enable the rise of Austin Reaves. The two have quite a bit in common as players. Both went undrafted out of college. Both landed with the Lakers. Both thrived as a player alongside more famous teammates. Caruso was renowned as a plus-minus superstar in Los Angeles, and thus far this season, Reaves has the best net rating on the Lakers at plus-8.2.
Lakers Nation

Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves ‘A Lot Closer’ To Returning Than Trevor Ariza

It is has been difficult to truly evaluate the Los Angeles Lakers at this point during the 2021-22 season because of how hard injuries have hit the roster. The Lakers have already seen LeBron James miss time, while Talen Horton-Tucker and Wayne Ellingotn were on the sidelines to begin the season. Aside from those players, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza have yet to debut for Los Angeles, while Austin Reaves has missed the past several games with a hamstring injury.
AllLakers

Lakers: Austin Reaves Receives Praise from Alex Caruso

Not surprisingly, the Lakers look sluggish coming out of the gates to start the season. After turning over about 75% of their roster from a season ago, it should not be surprising to see sloppy play, like delayed defensive reads or careless turnovers. The team is about a quarter into the season, but have been hovering around .500 so far. One of the biggest disappointments of this team is the lack of defensive awareness. A lot of that has to do with the impactful defensive players that left the team.
lakers365.com

Alex Caruso thinks Austin Reaves is already better than he was during his rookie year, has the ‘same mindset’

However, Caruso told Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoops Hype that he thinks Reaves is, in many ways, more advanced than he was at his age: Hoops Hype: What have you seen from Austin Reaves, another undrafted guy who has carved out a role with the Lakers? AC: I've seen a little bit! It's apparent now – I didn't realize this when I was on the Lakers – but social media shows all of the Lakers highlights.
silverscreenandroll.com

Anthony Davis cleared from injury report, Austin Reaves upgraded to questionable vs. Kings

For the first time since the team’s fourth game of the season, Anthony Davis is not listed on the Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup with the Sacramento Kings. And in additional (and rare!) good injury news for the team this season, Austin Reaves has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last nine games with a hamstring strain.
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Los Angeles Lakers
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
fadeawayworld.net

The Real Reason Kemba Walker Has Been Benched By The Knicks

After stints with the Hornets and Celtics, star point guard Kemba Walker seemed excited to join the New York Knicks. Born in the Bronx, Walker has deep-rooted connections to the city and it's no secret that the organization had been looking for some help in the backcourt for years before his arrival.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Frank Vogel, DeAndre Jordan had heated moment on Lakers bench

One Los Angeles Lakers player seemed none too pleased with head coach Frank Vogel’s decision-making during Tuesday’s game. Vogel pulled starting center DeAndre Jordan just four minutes into the first quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings, inserting Dwight Howard in Jordan’s place. Jordan and Vogel were seen having an animated conversation on the bench immediately after the substitution. Take a look.
