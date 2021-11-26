ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School districts are canceling thousands of classes due to staff shortages and teacher burnout

By Blake Dodge
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Elementary school children MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
  • Schools across the US are canceling classes over staff shortages and teacher burnout.
  • Such cancellations have affected 858 districts and 8,692 individual schools just this month.
  • Some working parents are furious, especially about sudden cancellations.

Schools across the US are canceling classes over staff shortages and teacher burnout, sparking fury among some working parents.

Cancellations have affected 858 districts and 8,692 individual schools in November, NPR reported, citing Burbio, a tracker of school district websites. In 2021, there have been at least 3,145 school closures to give teachers and students mental-health days, according to the Wall Street Journal and Burbio.

This is being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than a year of virtual learning, students have returned to schools burdened by new health protocols, such as extra cleaning requirements, and not enough staff to take on the extra work.

The cancellations often come with short notice, putting some parents in a tough position.

One Michigan school district announced earlier this month that they were taking the full week of Thanksgiving off, NPR reported. The staff had no summer break, since a lot of students did summer school, Alena Zachery-Ross, the superintendent of Ypsilanti Community Schools, told NPR. And coming back in-person hasn't been an easy transition. Custodial workers have racked up 800 hours of combined overtime, and they still can't keep up with all the disinfection tasks, she told NPR.

Zachery-Ross's staff told her they were going straight to sleep when they got home this weekend. "They were spent," she told NPR.

Schools in Suffolk, Virginia, recently said there would be early dismissals every other Wednesday this year to avoid teacher burnout, the Wall Street Journal reported. Reagan Davis, a math teacher there, said they were staying late to catch up on work after losing planning time to record lessons for students in quarantine and cover for absent teachers.

"We're exhausted, for lack of a better term," Davis told the Journal.

Some of these closures are an indirect result of COVID-19 infection risk. One school told NPR that many staff took the day off after Thanksgiving. Classes would usually be combined and stay open, but rules around social distancing made that impossible.

Still, some parents are infuriated. Parents wrote to NPR's Anya Kamenetz after a tweet asking how the closures were affecting their families.

Tabbatha Renea, a single mom with a young child wrote to her school district superintendent and shared the email with NPR. She said the closures are adding to the uphill battle she's fighting for her daughter, a young Black girl, to be successful.

"It's not just about finding childcare," she said in the email shared with NPR. "I can typically send my kid to sit in front of the tv at her Grandma's house, but her Grandma can't do homeschooling work with her," she said.

Comments / 196

jack davis
5d ago

teachers have become baby sitters for spoiled brat that parents don't want. the parents are the problem been that way 30 years just gets worse every year. teachers are not aloud to make students come up to standards they have lower standards or just dumbing down. the parents are to blame students need to sit down and shut up and turn off all devices.

Reply(13)
93
Joan Abbiati
5d ago

As a former teacher I can tell you that over the past years there's seems to be a lack of respect. Teachers work hard at trying to educate their students. Respect begins in the home. Therefore parents need to respect and teach their children the same.

Reply(16)
41
Connie Brown
5d ago

I teach and we have no teacher unions in SC. The schools opened with business as usual. My kids educational level range from kindergarten to fifth grade. I only have four students on fifth grade level. The majority of my students fall between first and third grade level. I am required by state to teach 5th grade math objectives to these students. I am always thinking and buying resources out of my own pocket. I do at least ten plus hours work days and come in on Saturdays. These kids need so much.

Reply(1)
16
#Burnout#School Districts#Thanksgiving#Summer School#Npr#The Wall Street Journal
