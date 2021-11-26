Discover How To Donate Today To The Powerful Driving Hunger Away Food and Fund Drive

106.9 The Fox and FM99 proudly present the 25th Mayflower Marathon Holiday Food Drive, presented by Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric, and hosted by Kroger in partnership with Coliseum Central to bring joy, happiness and nourishment to families across the greater Peninsula who are experiencing food insecurity. For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat. For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It's often an impossible decision between food and other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the community’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO