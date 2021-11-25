ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encore: Author Kati Marton explores Angela Merkel's impact on Germany and the world

By Interviews
NPR
 6 days ago

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) SARAH MCCAMMON: It seems as though Angela Merkel has been the leader of Germany forever, and in fact, she's governed the country for close to a generation. But when the most powerful woman in the world first won the chancellorship some 16 years ago, it marked...

www.npr.org

AFP

As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's myriad of unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law to the risk of geopolitical marginalisation, to the after-shocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel, who will quit politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, is leaving the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel, Scholz Call COVID-19 Meeting With State Leaders

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and her soon-to-be successor Olaf Scholz will hold talks with German state leaders on Tuesday on further measures to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the new Omicron variant, government sources said. The videocall is set to take place after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Kati Marton
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Donald Trump
kdal610.com

In muddle of Merkel exit, COVID’s fourth wave catches Germany out

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) – For once, proverbially efficient Germany has dropped the ball. Seemingly endless queues all over the country for coronavirus booster shots and even for first vaccines are evidence that it has been caught out by a fourth wave of COVID-19, having led the world in its initial response to the pandemic early last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Germany's new government: what the world can expect in a post-Merkel era

Leaders of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP) have reached a deal on their coalition agreement for government, paving the way for a new administration to replace that of Angela Merkel. The agreement is the product of negotiation by some 22 working groups, with around 300 participants from...
POLITICS
CBS News

Olaf Scholz set to succeed Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany is entering a new era of leadership after 16 years under the helm of center-right Chancellor Angela Merkel. The country will soon be run by a center-left government led by Olaf Scholz, a social democrat. Scholz will head a three-party coalition joining forces with the progressive Greens and pro-business Free Democrats. CBS News reporter Anna Noryskiewicz joins CBSN to discuss the latest out of Germany.
EUROPE
#On Germany#East Germany#Npr#Communist#Stasi
The Independent

The end of the Angela Merkel era: Germany will get new government in first week of December

Angela Merkel’s days as German chancellor are now numbered – at fewer than 15 – after the three parties that emerged victorious from September’s election agreed to form a centre-left government, which is set to take office around 6 December, party leaders said on Wednesday.Finance minister Olaf Scholz, whose Social Democrats (SPD) came out on top in the four-yearly Bundestag elections on 27 September with over 25 per cent of the vote, will succeed Merkel at the head of the first ever three-way coalition at national level, made up of the SPD, the pro-environment Greens, and the pro-business Free Democrats...
POLITICS
BBC

Germany's Scholz seals deal to end Merkel era

Olaf Scholz will head a three-party coalition with broad plans for Germany's transition to a green economy, under a deal to end 16 years of government led by Angela Merkel. Almost two months after his Social Democrat party won federal elections, he will go into power with the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats.
POLITICS
WDBO

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel's rule

BERLIN — (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany's next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social...
POLITICS
BBC

Germany's Team Scholz sweeps away 16 years of Merkel

Her imminent departure has been reported on for months, in the lead-up to Germany's September general election and ever since. Yet Mrs Merkel kept popping up this autumn at press conferences in Berlin, the G20 meeting of world leaders in Rome, EU leaders summits and more. Now she really, truly...
EUROPE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Independent

In photos: The Era of Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel: an era ends—and with it a project unique in the world. Between 1991 and 2021 this remarkable politician was photographed year after year, with a short hiatus, by Herlinde Koelbl. Each time they came together, a headshot and a three-quarter-length shot were taken before a plain white background; images that document with authenticity the astonishing ascent of a 37-year-old political outsider to become one of the most powerful politicians in the free world. This long-term photo study strikingly shows how the traces of power changed Merkel, who at the start of this extraordinary photographic ritual was still almost...
PHOTOGRAPHY
wkzo.com

Germany’s coronavirus situation is dramatic, Merkel says

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, calling for a push to distribute booster shots faster and appealing to those sceptical of vaccination to change their minds. Earlier on Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported that confirmed cases had increased by 52,826 as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Urged Lukashenko to Accept UN, EU Aid for Migrants - Spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke again with Belarus's Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, stressing the need to let the United Nations and the European Commission provide aid to migrants stranded at Belarus's border with Poland. "Chancellor Merkel spoke again with Mr Lukashenko," her spokesperson wrote on Twitter. "She...
POLITICS

