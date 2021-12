Dollar rises despite Powell testimony and market narrative. US equity futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 rallied ahead of the New York session open during Wednesday's trading. European stocks also rebounded as traders continued to whipsaw between risk-on and risk-off sentiment regarding the level of threat from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the news from the US Fed that it will likely increase the pace of monetary tightening.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO