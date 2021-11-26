Toledo women's basketball tops Idaho State in Cancun

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico — The University of Toledo women’s basketball team used strong first and third quarters to power its way to a 79-58 victory over Idaho State on the first day of the Cancun Challenge on Thursday.

The Rockets (3-1) led 23-15 after a quarter. Idaho State trimmed UT’s lead to seven at half, but the Rockets outscored the Bengals 22-9 in the third quarter to pull away.

Quinesha Lockett scored 24 points to pace UT on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Sophia Wiard added 14 points, going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, and had eight assists.

Dora Goles had 16 points and Callie Bourne 15 for Idaho State (1-4).

The Rockets take on Seton Hall to close out the challenge at 4 p.m. Friday. UT returns home to host Saint Francis at 11 a.m. Wednesday.