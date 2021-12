It’s not every day Santa Claus shows up at your door, but even on a warm Wednesday afternoon in December, he was out and about in Fort Worth granting wishes. It’s part of the Silver Santa Giving Tree, a campaign organized by Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County. The nonprofit delivers daily meals to those who are elderly, homebound, disabled or food insecure across the county. The campaign is a push to go the extra mile by delivering gifts to those who may otherwise go without.

