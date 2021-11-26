ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Arizona State

By syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team for its 92-84 win over Arizona State on Thursday at the Battle...

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 112-110 win over Indiana in double overtime on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in the Carrier Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Indiana Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse...
‘HOLY MOLY! What a freaking game:’ What they’re saying about Syracuse’s double-overtime win over Indiana

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse outlasted Indiana for a thrilling double-overtime victory Tuesday night, coming away with a 112-110 win in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Despite a monster performance of 31 points and 16 rebounds from Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis — who sent the game into the first overtime period —Buddy Boeheim and Jimmy Boeheim combined to score 53 points in Syracuse’s fourth win of the season. Joe Girard sank the game-winning free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining in the second overtime.
Author Alice Sebold apologizes to Syracuse man for false rape conviction. Plus, SU basketball wins (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 34. Cloudy, cool. See the 5-day forecast. “It’s about life. You’re not going to tell me what to do”: Derek Jackson said he is leaving his post as boys basketball coach at Nottingham because he refused to comply with the Covid-19 vaccine mandate of his full-time employer, Onondaga Community College. Jackson, who has coached the Bulldogs since 2017, said he has taken a job at a charter school in Florida, a state that is almost mandate-free.
AHL Covid issues force rescheduling of Syracuse Crunch games

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Covid protocols involving five AHL teams have shuffled that league’s schedule, including three games involving the Syracuse Crunch. Games involving the Rochester Americans have been postponed through Friday, games involving the Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds have been postponed through Saturday, and games involving the Hershey Bears and Providence Bruins have been postponed through Sunday.
