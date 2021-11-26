Syracuse basketball box score vs. Arizona State

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 34. Cloudy, cool. See the 5-day forecast. “It’s about life. You’re not going to tell me what to do”: Derek Jackson said he is leaving his post as boys basketball coach at Nottingham because he refused to comply with the Covid-19 vaccine mandate of his full-time employer, Onondaga Community College. Jackson, who has coached the Bulldogs since 2017, said he has taken a job at a charter school in Florida, a state that is almost mandate-free.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO