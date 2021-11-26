The 2021 Horseheads Turkey Bowl – the madness is back

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The chaos has returned.

The annual Horseheads Turkey Bowl, which is going nearly 20 years strong, hit the field again. After not playing a season ago amid the virus, this year had special meaning and motivation.

A game played without pads, the guys compete in full tackle football with reckless abandon. Over the years, the players have earned the respect of their peers and fellow turkey bowlers around the region.

In a game that’s just as much of the holiday season as pumpkin pie, the Horseheads Turkey Bowl never disappoints. The legends have returned and they’re always ready to play. Take a special in-depth look at the madness that is the Horseheads Turkey Bowl.

