ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How to Write a Children’s Book With Jeff Kinney, Author of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

By Bryan Curtis
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan is joined by author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney to discuss his career and book series Diary...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrgv.com

Weslaco teacher, author lauded for children’s book

WESLACO — Beatriz G. Garza Middle School special education inclusion teacher and author Rey Banda won two awards at the New York City Big Book Award for his children’s book “Bean Saves the Day.”. According to a social media statement from the book’s publisher, it won the general Animals/Pets category...
WESLACO, TX
ketr.org

Books Commentator Sharon Feldt Authors Two New Children's Books

Our books commentator, Sharon Feldt of Sulphur Springs, has two new books of her own, "The Mouse In the Keyboard" and "A Christmas for Charlie Spruce." She will read the new books to children at the Commerce Public Library at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10. One of Sharon's previous children's books, "The Scary Hair of Sarah O'Shea," won the Grand Price for books from Seattle's Red City Review. Sharon also reviews the Western books of local author Dr. Michael Johnson.
COMMERCE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kinney
theexaminernews.com

Retired Teacher Writes Children’s Book From a Heartwarming Experience

Theresa Perna wasn’t planning on becoming a children’s author at her stage in life. The 33-year Armonk resident who had been a teacher for 40 years answered the pleas of her four adult children, particularly her youngest, to write a story that happened decades ago. The result was “Robbie Robin,”...
ARMONK, NY
independentnews.com

Children’s Book Author to Speak at Bothwell Arts Center

Towne Center Books and Livermore Arts will host a “Conversation with Author Peter Reynolds” at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Reynolds is an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator whose work includes “The Dot,” “Ish,” and “Sky Color,” about protecting and nurturing a creative spirit. He has also produced several animated short films, including "The Blue Shoe," "Living Forever,” and “The Reflection in Me.”
LIVERMORE, CA
makeuseof.com

4 Websites Kids Can Use to Write Books

Writing a book used to be something that only the lucky few could accomplish. Fortunately, times have changed and technology allows us to achieve much more. Literacy is a great way for children to express themselves and use their imagination. Whether you’re a parent, guardian, or teacher, you can find a useful tool to encourage your children to write.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thewestsidegazette.com

Children’s Book Author Releases New Titles in Grow With Stem Series

HOUSTON, TX –Educator and Author LaTanya Brooks’ new titles MARISOL: A LITTLE GIRL WITH A BIG DREAM and ADAM BAUM: THE AUTISTIC ENGINEER are both brilliantly written to inspire children’s interest in STEM. For a full list of where to find these titles, visit the Grow with STEM website, http://www.growwithstem.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series#Diary Of A Wimpy Kid#Wimpy#Writing Process
southernillinoisnow.com

What’s it like to have a character balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid﻿’ author Jeff Kinney weighs in

15 massive balloons will float through New York City when the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns on November 25. Among the prestigious crowd will be a jumbo-sized Greg Heffley, star of the Diary of a Wimpy Kids book series. This year will mark Greg’s 12th appearance overall and author Jeff...
CELEBRATIONS
Fatherly

5 Great Children’s Books About Trans Kids

Kids can be rigid in how they think about gender. Boys like sports, and trucks, and the color blue; girls like dancing, and dolls, and pink. Because of this, many parents are afraid to introduce their kids to the concept of being transgender; they think it will just confuse them. But kids are smart. With a little help, they can understand what it means to be a transgender girl, trans boy, or non-binary. Books are the perfect segue into that conversation, giving kids the basics and opening up the floor for them to ask questions and share what they know. For trans kids, they provide necessary representation that is lacking in most media.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
985theriver.com

Book signing allows children to meet creators of children’s book

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Children were given the chance to meet the author and illustrator of a new children’s book as well as have their book signed. Author Kim Kimbler and illustrator Becky Hochhalter of the book “The Perils of Pixie” were signing books today. Children also had the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Evening News

New Albany children's book author connects with local community

NEW ALBANY — Since releasing his first children’s book in 2020, New Albany author Tahj Jacobi Mullins has sold hundreds of his colorful books following the adventures of a blue moose named Azul. Mullins, 29, is the writer and illustrator of “There’s A Moose On The Loose” and the “Azul...
NEW ALBANY, IN
bookriot.com

How Writing and Reading Kid Lit Helped Heal My Childhood

Overcome with emotion, I cried for the first leg of the nine-and-a-half hour train raid from Montpelier, Vermont, to my home hub, Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station. To entertain and distract myself from my powerful feels, I reread the entirety of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, my-all time favorite children’s book by my all-time favorite children’s author. To revisit the book was like comfort food, nourishing me with familiar scenes and quirky characters I never forgot.
MONTPELIER, VT
Fox 59

Local Author discusses Children’s Book about Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) -She’s known as the “Mother of Thanksgiving” but do you know who Sarah Hale is?. She wrote the poem “Mary Had A Little Lamb”. She also campaigned for a national day of thanks to help unify families. Local author Jen Tousey has written a children’s book called...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler native says her two children's books emphasize inclusion, hope at meet-the-author event

Dikita Nobles said she had no real plan when she left Tyler for college, but she returned Monday for a meet-the-author event as a servant, leader and educator. Nobles, now a teacher at Fort Bend ISD in Houston, was at Shine Coffee Shop to meet readers and sign her two published children’s books, “We All Matter” and “Yes, You Can.” In her books, Nobles reflects on her struggles growing up and issues now facing children with a message of hope and inclusion.
TYLER, TX
Times-Republican

Author writes book celebrating Grimes Farm

The Grimes Farm and Conservation Center is a Marshalltown gem, but unfortunately, this phenomenal nature preserve gets less attention than it deserves. Carrie Barr, the daughter of Leonard and Mildred Grimes, seeks to showcase it in her upcoming book “Leonard and Mildred Play Hide-and-Seek at Grimes Farm.”. According to the...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
tri-c.edu

Tri-C Alum Publishes Children’s Book to Help Kids Understand ASD

Declan Sarlson earned associate degree in studio art. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) alum Declan Sarlson wrote and published his first children’s book to illustrate some of the differences shared by kids on the autism spectrum. Now You See Me is Sarlson’s illustrated story about David, a 10-year-old boy with autism...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hastings Star Gazette

Local children's book author Diane Davies to hold book launch party for new book "Life in the Neck: Advent of Christmas" at SC Toys

Local children’s author Diane Davies has been using fun and sentimental stories about the animals by her house and her grandchildren to create charming children’s books in her “Life in the Neck” series. Davies’ first book in the series, “Life in the Neck: New Friends” follows Delaney the deer, Rocket...
HASTINGS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy