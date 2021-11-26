Cary 9-year-old translates passion for football into Youtube channel

NBA YoungBoy has reigned as one of the more popular acts on YouTube despite little to no radio airplay or a high number of monthly listens on streaming platforms such as Apple Music or Spotify. But a recent search of his YouTube channel produces zero music videos, although no explanation...
I was more than a little curious when my editor sent me an unboxing video of the Fall of Man Premium Edition of Shin Megami Tensei V by a YouTuber called Food4Dogs. When I saw that this YouTuber was actually an older lady, I must admit that the sceptical part of me thought it may have been some kind of gimmick, with younger relatives standing behind the camera and feeding Food4Dogs the information she needed to sound like a real fan. As soon as I started watching the video, I immediately felt bad as I knew just how wrong I was. Food4Dogs- whose real name is Britta- is not just a gamer; she is a gamer with huge passion and respect for the entertainment platform that is video games.
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Amy Schneider of Oakland, California, recently won her fifth “Jeopardy!” match in a row...
Paul and Luke Harwerth were born in “the-middle-of-nowhere” Nebraska, they said half-jokingly, yet the rise of YouTube in the early 2000s allowed them to fully explore their passions despite perceived geographic challenges. “We didn’t start dancing until I saw ‘High School Musical,’ and then I was like, ‘I want to do that!’” Luke shared, laughing
The post ‘Just dudes who dance and we’re not ashamed of it’: Twin influencers chassé their way to 100K+ TikTok followers appeared first on Startland News.
Earlier today, Young Dolph's loved ones gathered together for his memorial service. There have been several tributes to the late rapper since he was murdered in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month. Adding to the grief comes the shocking death of Virgil Abloh who reportedly lived with cancer privately before succumbing to the illness.
One YouTuber managed to get the resources, funding and willing participants to embark on a real-life recreation of the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' that costed millions of dollars to make. Thankfully though for everyone involved, this version proved to be non-fatal — oh, and the winner was Black!
You couldn't attend my UNC. Why are you making fun of people who could get into Duke?. I didn't retire. I ran away like a coward. An good comparison would be karate girl after her predictions go boom. 903 Hangin it up win or luz Dec 1, 3:30 p.m. Sports...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
Mei Ying, the former leader of Tian Sha, made her return with a repackaged character on this week’s NXT. Ying, now going by the name Wendy Choo, appeared in the background during a segment featuring Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. As seen in the video below, Ying could be seen wearing a sleeping mask and lying on a couch. She woke up briefly before returning to her slumber.
Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
Congratulations are in order for Sydel Curry-Lee and her NBA star husband Damion Lee, who recently welcomed a healthy baby boy on Friday, Nov 26. The new mom shared the exciting baby news via an Instagram post on Monday. “No words are enough to describe the bliss of having my sweet son here. We are in newborn bliss and soaking in every single moment,” she captioned the first photo of the cutie.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The average teen flips burgers and tosses pizza to bring in extra cash. But it’s mind-blowing to know that someone too young for a license can make big money as a social media influencer. Christian Curtis, 15, is a YouTuber with more than 50,000 followers and...
The Titan' Adam Scherr and his Blizzard Brawl tag team partner EC3 say they will donate all of their Blizzard Brawl meet & greet and autograph proceeds to the United for Waukesha Community Fund benefitting the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. "Looking to do a little bit of...
Tender Loving Empire co-founder records album with young daughters in latest musical endeavor. What do you do when you're a musician with young children and the word pandemic has reentered the public lexicon? Make music with them, of course. Jared Mees, co-founder of the Tender Loving Empire record label and...
Yep. The dimness of their minds lowers the state's collective IQ a full three points. sportznutzV1.1 Dec 1, 12:08 p.m. And that is a North Carolina system school has as much to do with the flagship as UNC - A , UNC - W or UNC - Raleigh. footballfan25 Dec...
Cary, N.C. — What’s Thanksgiving without a little football?. Anik Gupta, 9, is so passionate about football that he made his own YouTube channel in hopes of one day making a career out of it. "Hey guys! Welcome back to my YouTube channel, and today I’m going to be talking...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The average teen flips burgers and tosses pizza to bring in extra cash. But it’s mind-blowing to know that someone too young for a license can make big money as a social media influencer. Christian Curtis, 15, is a YouTuber with more than 50,000 followers and...
One YouTuber managed to get the resources, funding and willing participants to embark on a real-life recreation of the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' that costed millions of dollars to make. Thankfully though for everyone involved, this version proved to be non-fatal — oh, and the winner was Black!
Comments / 0