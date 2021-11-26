Cary 9-year-old translates passion for football into Youtube channel

I was more than a little curious when my editor sent me an unboxing video of the Fall of Man Premium Edition of Shin Megami Tensei V by a YouTuber called Food4Dogs. When I saw that this YouTuber was actually an older lady, I must admit that the sceptical part of me thought it may have been some kind of gimmick, with younger relatives standing behind the camera and feeding Food4Dogs the information she needed to sound like a real fan. As soon as I started watching the video, I immediately felt bad as I knew just how wrong I was. Food4Dogs- whose real name is Britta- is not just a gamer; she is a gamer with huge passion and respect for the entertainment platform that is video games.

