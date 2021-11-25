Why we should get kids GIVING & how to do it!

Our friend, David had an interesting Friday night. Husband and I were hoping to see him at a meeting, but at the last minute David realized his wallet was missing. If you are like me, my purse — or more exactly, my billfold — is the source of my identity and my security. It tells the world who I am and facilitates most of my non-verbal transactions. We’ve all lost (or will lose) our wallet at some point. The trauma is second only to a missing person, and even some of them are less upsetting than a misplaced wallet.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO