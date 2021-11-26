Homeless Coalition of Central Florida hands fresh Thanksgiving meals out to families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley joined a group of volunteers to hand out hundreds of fresh Thanksgiving meals to Parramore residents in need Thursday.

A 29-year Thanksgiving tradition, the event was hosted at the Homeless Coalition of Central Florida’s Shelter

“Just to give back to the community, give back to those in need...this is what Thanksgiving is all about,” Mosley said.

Volunteer Latanya Porter agrees, giving back is important.

“It’s overwhelming in a nice way,” Porter said. “To know that regardless of what it is, whatever small amount we think it is...it matters, and it counts to somebody else.”

The pandemic and record inflation have left more families in need than in previous years.

According to the coalition, one in seven people in Central Florida may experience food insecurity this year.

Nearly 250,000 Coalition shelter guests received free meals last year.

To seek assistance from the Coalition for the Homeless, or to learn how to contribute, click here.

