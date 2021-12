Nurkic notched 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-111 victory over the 76ers. The big man took only six shots in the win, but he efficiently made five of them and pulled down 11 boards en route to his second straight double-double. Nurkic's primary strength is rebounding -- he ranks seventh in the league with 11.2 boards per contest -- but with per-game averages of 11.1 points and 1.4 steals along with a 57.5 percent field-goal rate, he has done enough to post top-60 value in nine-category fantasy leagues.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO