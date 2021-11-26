ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Robert Quinn: Notches another sack

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Quinn recorded a sack and five tackles in the Bears' 16-14 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

chicagobears

Quick Hits: Quinn, Smith shine in Bears loss

With four of their defensive teammates sidelined with injuries, Bears veterans ﻿Robert Quinn﻿ and ﻿Roquan Smith﻿ stepped up with career-best performances in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Ravens. Quinn, an 11-year NFL veteran, recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks. His previous best was 3.0, which he has accomplished five times, most...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Remembering the Bears at Wrigley, Injuries Piling Up, Quinn’s Path, and Other Bears Bullets

I’m taking it easy today after getting my COVID-19 vaccine booster shot not too long after the CDC announced it was expanding eligibility to all adults over 18. Between the NFL increasing protocols and my own hosting of Thanksgiving festivities coming up, it felt like a good time to get it in. And, hey, if you use it as an excuse to lay around and watch football all day, just remember there is no problem with that.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Lose Another Heartbreaker, Despite Andy Dalton Hail Mary

Bears observations: Team finds new ways to lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you’re reading these postgame observations because you opted not to watch the Bears’ Week 11 matchup against the Ravens, I don’t blame you. Because, well, that game was ugly, except for that one 4th-and-11 hail mary that gave the Bears hope they might finally end their losing streak.. Each team was shorthanded, as Lamar Jackson, Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Marquise Brown, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson were all inactive with various injuries and illnesses. Things got even worse when Justin Fields exited the game in the third quarter with an injury to his ribs. Despite having so many stars out, it was a game that the Bears still could have won. They simply couldn’t seal the victory, because of things that have plagued them all season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears OLB Robert Quinn impressed with career day vs. Ravens

With star edge rusher Khalil Mack out for the season to undergo foot surgery, the Bears needed someone to step up in his absence when they welcomed the Ravens to town. Robert Quinn not only stepped up, he dominated with an impressive outing, where he totaled five tackles, including three for a loss, four quarterback hits and a career-high 3.5 sacks to give him 10 sacks in 10 games.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Dalton, Kmet, Quinn, and Mooney Discuss This Week in Bears Drama

It’s been a long week, in what has been a long month of November, and in what has been a long season for the Chicago Bears. And while clinching a Week 12 win against the Lions was a nice change of pace, I imagine it came with quite a toll being taken on the players responsible for picking up the victory.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 key developments coming out of the Chicago Bears mini-bye weekend as they wait for Justin Fields to heal — including Darnell Mooney’s focus, Kindle Vildor’s benching and Roquan Smith’s injury

After a mini-bye weekend, the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday to review film from their 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions and hold a short practice. As he recovers from broken ribs, rookie quarterback Justin Fields worked to the side with other injured players during the portion of practice open to the media, and coach Matt Nagy said Bears medical staff still is working through ...
NFL
NFL

