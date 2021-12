An Atlanta Street Fight will take place on next week’s Dynamite. Cody Rhodes and Andrade el Idolo will take part in the street fight that takes place next week in Duluth, Georgia. The match comes following the main event of last week’s Dynamite, where Andrade pinned PAC with the hammerlock DDT in an eight-man tag match that also involved Rhodes. Both Rhodes and Andrade have been feuding in recent weeks, with Rhodes and PAC facing Andrade and Malakai Black at Full Gear earlier this month, with Rhodes getting the win.

