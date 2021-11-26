ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist

By Vanessa Vasconcelos
 5 days ago

The Modernist is proving it's what's on the inside that counts when it comes to spreading holiday cheer.

The craft cocktail bar in the heart of downtown Fresno's brewery district is bringing us a miracle -- something Po Tsai says is fitting given the last two years.

"We do this program to foster the holiday spirit and get in the mood especially after last year," Tsai said.

As was the case with most locally owned businesses... navigating the pandemic meant one obstacle after the other.

"Here we are, stronger than ever pushing forward and ready for next year. It's a miracle we're getting to celebrate the holidays this year," he said.

Knowing the community is in need of holiday cheer -- they're taking part in the Miracle holiday pop-up program.

What started as a holiday theme at a bar in New York is now in bars in major cities across the US.

Tsai says, "On top of that, it's a cocktail program. There are nine cocktails, two shots, an egg nog and we add another four cocktails of our own. "

Miracle is donating 10 percent of proceeds to the James Beard Foundations "Open for Good" campaign - supporting relief efforts of independent restaurants.

"We are very fortunate we have the support of the downtown Fresno community, the broader Fresno County community," Tsai said.

You can taste the Miracle at Modernist Tuesdays through Sundays.

Local organizations take part in Giving Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Giving Tuesday is known worldwide as a day that encourages people to do good and give back to the community. "Valley Animal Center is a cat and dog adoption center but we don't stop there," says Alisia Sanchez. "We don't only do adoptions -- We have a low-cost clinic on-site as well as the membership-based dog park."
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

