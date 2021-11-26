ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mostly Up, Oil Rallies As Virus And Fed Hold Attention

Asian markets mostly rose Wednesday while oil prices bounced as traders assess the outlook for the global economy after top drugs makers offered differing opinions on their vaccines' efficacy against Omicron and the Federal Reserve took a hawkish pivot on monetary policy. A mild recovery from the previous two days'...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold edges lower as dollar uptick dims appeal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday hurt by a firmer dollar, as investors assessed how central banks are likely to respond to surging inflation and concerns over economic growth spurred by the new Omicron coronavirus variant. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,780.36 per ounce...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Aussie, rand flounder as Omicron spooks investors

(Reuters) - The safe-haven yen hovered near a seven-week high on Thursday while the rand and riskier currencies languished as the Omicron coronavirus variant established itself as the dominant strain in South Africa and continued to spread globally. Early indications suggesting Omicron may be markedly more contagious than previous variants...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Oil falls, stocks falter on Omicron variant concerns

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity markets retreated from early gains on Wednesday as concerns about the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant and sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes next year by the Federal Reserve turned investor sentiment bearish. The major economic sectors on Wall...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currencies#Thai Baht#Bengaluru#Thomson Reuters#Asian
Reuters

S.Korean inflation hits decade high, boosting rate hike views

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a decade high in November, remaining above the central bank's 2% target for an eighth straight month and boosting the case for another interest rate hike next month. November consumer prices jumped 3.7% from a year earlier, government data...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian shares tick up but Omicron worries leave markets on edge

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally. Also weighing on share markets were remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japanese shares fall on Omicron, Fed worries

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell in early trade on Thursday hit by worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant and a hawkish tilt at the U.S. Federal Reserve, but pared most of these losses on bargain-hunting in quality stocks. At 0045 GMT, the Nikkei average (.N225) were down...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

NetEase's Cloud Village shares slip in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Cloud Village Inc, the music streaming business owned by NetEase Inc’s, fell 1% on their first day of trade. The stock’s performance is being closely watched as a barometer of investor appetite for Chinese tech related deals amid a regulatory clampdown on the sector by mainland authorities that has upended business norms.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mostly Up As Traders Edge Back After Rout

Asian investors began edging back into the market on Tuesday after a two-day sell-off fuelled by fears about the impact of Omicron on the global recovery, while oil extended its rebound, though uncertainty continues to hang over trading floors. The gains followed an advance on Wall Street and Europe, which...
STOCKS
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

COVID-19 - South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla, together with a panel of scientists, will on Monday hold a media briefing on the new COVID-19 variant, which has caused alarm around the world. ECONOMIC EVENTS. - South Africa's central bank to publish October money supply data at 0600 GMT. SOUTH...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
TRAVEL
theedgemarkets.com

Most Asian stocks weaken on quicker US rate hike bets

BENGALURU (Nov 25): Emerging market shares in Asia fell on Thursday, as investors turned wary of riskier assets after a hawkish tilt from US Federal Reserve policymakers strengthened the US dollar and encouraged bets of quicker interest rate hikes. Equities in South Korea dropped, after the country's central bank raised...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Most Asian Markets Drop As Data Points To Faster Fed Taper

Equity markets in Asia mostly fell Thursday as a batch of strong economic data spurred expectations that the Federal Reserve will withdraw its vast financial support and lift interest rates earlier than thought. A drop in jobless claims to a five-decade low, along with a surge in consumer income and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian shares inch lower as dollar marches on

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled lower on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. dollar which continued to march higher as investors bet on interest rates rising more quickly in the United States than in other major economies such as Japan and the euro zone. MSCI's broadest index...
WORLD
Reuters

Asian FX resist dollar strength, Thai stocks hit over 2-year high

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies in Asia were resilient on Wednesday, even as rate-hike bets strengthened the U.S dollar, while Thai stocks rose after the country's finance minister said that the monetary policy must stay accommodative to aid fiscal policy. The yuan , Philippine peso , Taiwanese dollar...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Grinds lower as Japan holiday tames strong yields

Asian shares seesaw amid a quiet session with Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan. Powell’s re-nomination as the Fed Chair boost rate hike concerns and yields. US warships again sail on Taiwan Strait, covid woes renew in the west. Preliminary PMIs for November eyed ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC Minutes. Off in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy