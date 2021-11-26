Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower
Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.
Comments / 0