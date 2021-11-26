Teen boy wounded in shooting near Oceanside park

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A teen boy was hospitalized Thursday after being shot near an Oceanside park, according to local authorities.

The shooting was reported about noon in the 400 block of Calle Montecito, north of Highway 76 and situated nearly a block from Libby Lake Park, Oceanside police said.

Few details have been made publicly available about the incident. The Union-Tribune reported the boy was located in the area of Siesta and Casta Drives with a gunshot wound in his right buttock .

The victim, believed to be either 15 or 16 years old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said, but he reportedly was being uncooperative with officers.

No suspect information was provided and no arrests have been made, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.