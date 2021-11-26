ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears, Matt Nagy End Losing Streak Despite Organizational Chaos

By Adam Hoge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — At least the Bears aren’t the Lions. But they’re still the Bears. After a wacky week that cast serious doubt about the future of Matt Nagy as the team’s head coach, the Bears managed to squeak out an ugly 16-14 win over the Lions on a 28-yard field goal...

