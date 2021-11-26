EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower

It is difficult to unpick the overnight movements in currency markets. The Moderna omicron headlines sent haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc soaring, but the US dollar also faded badly versus the euro and the emerging market space. Inflows into the German Bund market will have assisted the euro, but heightened concerns over omicron should have weakened EM currencies, not strengthened them. Additionally, a hawkish Powell narrative in overnight testimony should have been US dollar positive, although the US yield curve flattened afterwards.

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO