ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.880 115.35 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3676 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 27.804 27.801 -0.01 Korean won 1193.000 1190.2 -0.23 Baht 33.510 33.35 -0.48 Peso 50.500 50.32 -0.36 Rupiah 14290.000 14265 -0.17 Rupee 74.510 74.51 0.00 Ringgit 4.242 4.228 -0.33 Yuan 6.390 6.3863 -0.06 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.880 103.24 -10.13 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3209 -3.58 Taiwan dlr 27.804 28.483 +2.44 Korean won 1193.000 1086.20 -8.95 Baht 33.510 29.96 -10.59 Peso 50.500 48.01 -4.93 Rupiah 14290.000 14040 -1.75 Rupee 74.510 73.07 -1.94 Ringgit 4.242 4.0200 -5.23 Yuan 6.390 6.5283 +2.16 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

A confusing night on currency markets

It is difficult to unpick the overnight movements in currency markets. The Moderna omicron headlines sent haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc soaring, but the US dollar also faded badly versus the euro and the emerging market space. Inflows into the German Bund market will have assisted the euro, but heightened concerns over omicron should have weakened EM currencies, not strengthened them. Additionally, a hawkish Powell narrative in overnight testimony should have been US dollar positive, although the US yield curve flattened afterwards.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Gold climbs as Moderna CEO's warning rattles risk appetite

Gold rose on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens again after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines were likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant, putting bullion on course for a second straight monthly gain. Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,796.70 per ounce by 1036 GMT, while U.S....
BUSINESS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Currencies#Currency#Thai Baht#Yen#Asian#Korean
Reuters

Toronto market hits 7-week low on Omicron uncertainty

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to its lowest level in over seven weeks as the United States reported its first case of the Omicron variant that investors fear could impede economic recovery, with the index giving back its earlier gains. The Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil falls, stocks falter on Omicron variant concerns

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity markets retreated from early gains on Wednesday as concerns about the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant and sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes next year by the Federal Reserve turned investor sentiment bearish. The major economic sectors on Wall...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar uptick dims appeal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday hurt by a firmer dollar, as investors assessed how central banks are likely to respond to surging inflation and concerns over economic growth spurred by the new Omicron coronavirus variant. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,780.36 per ounce...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Aussie, rand flounder as Omicron spooks investors

(Reuters) - The safe-haven yen hovered near a seven-week high on Thursday while the rand and riskier currencies languished as the Omicron coronavirus variant established itself as the dominant strain in South Africa and continued to spread globally. Early indications suggesting Omicron may be markedly more contagious than previous variants...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean inflation hits decade high, boosting rate hike views

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a decade high in November, remaining above the central bank's 2% target for an eighth straight month and boosting the case for another interest rate hike next month. November consumer prices jumped 3.7% from a year earlier, government data...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese shares fall on Omicron, Fed worries

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell in early trade on Thursday hit by worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant and a hawkish tilt at the U.S. Federal Reserve, but pared most of these losses on bargain-hunting in quality stocks. At 0045 GMT, the Nikkei average (.N225) were down...
STOCKS
Reuters

More Chinese developers seek domestic bond issuance

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Three Chinese developers, including the main operation platforms of Country Garden Holdings Co and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, plan to sell bonds in China to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion), the official registration system showed late on Wednesday, evidence Beijing is marginally easing liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector.
ECONOMY
Reuters

NetEase's Cloud Village shares slip in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Cloud Village Inc, the music streaming business owned by NetEase Inc’s, fell 1% on their first day of trade. The stock’s performance is being closely watched as a barometer of investor appetite for Chinese tech related deals amid a regulatory clampdown on the sector by mainland authorities that has upended business norms.
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies, stocks fall on vaccine efficacy worries

* Moderna CEO warns COVID-19 jabs less effective against Omicron. * MSCI EM stocks index set for monthly decline of 4%. * Turkey’s lira falls for third straight session. Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies dipped on Tuesday on doubts over how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against the Omicron variant, while a gauge for stocks in the developing world was set for its biggest monthly decline in two months.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy